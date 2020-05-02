Harrington, Norman

Norman Eugene Harrington April 30, 2020 Norman Eugene Harrington, formerly of Scottsbluff, passed away at home in Thornton, CO on April 30, 2020. He had just celebrated his 96th birthday last month. A graveside service for immediate family only will be held at the Mitchell Cemetery on Tuesday May 5, 2020. A memorial service for he and Beryl will follow in Mitchell when circumstances permit. Norman requested that memorial contributions be made to the Disabled American Veterans in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be made by viewing Norman's memorial page at www.jones-mortuary.com. Jones Mortuary in Mitchell is entrusted with arrangements. Norman was born to Charles William II and Hazel Irene (Newcomb) Harrington in Spokane, Washington on March 9, 1924. He was the eldest of five sons, Wayne, Gerald, Dale and Charles. He grew up in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, graduating from high school in 1942, enlisting in the Army Air Corps, and serving the remainder of World War II in the Philippines, ending as the Sgt Major in charge of the Army Airways Communications system in Manila. After the war, he worked many years for the FAA in Air Traffic Control, including postings in the Panama Canal Zone, Alaska and throughout the western US. He married Beryl Clare Frailey in Mitchell, Nebraska on June 19, 1953. He was introduced to Beryl by her brother Kenneth, who he met and became friends with during the war. Norman and Beryl grew their family, adopting two Korean baby girls and a Lakota Sioux baby boy into their home. Norman was a great storyteller, an avid reader, and loved tennis, which he excelled at in high school, played into his eighties, and watched until his death. He told many stories of how it was to grow up in a logging family, working, hunting and fishing in rural Idaho during the Great Depression. He had a great sense of humor, and it often popped up during his storytelling when he would even make himself chuckle. The most important people in his life were his family, who he loved dearly. He treasured family gatherings with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and was able to have such a gathering for his birthday in March. Norman is survived by his three children Susan Harrington (Todd Anderson), Linda Hagemann (Ed), and Robert; grandchildren Susan's (Sam, Andrea, Jennifer, Daniel), Linda's (Melanie, Matthew, Madison) and Robert's (Joshua and Jeramy), as well as ten great grandchildren. Beryl, his wife of 66 years, passed away last week. He was also preceded in death by his parents; his siblings Wayne, Gerald, Dale, and Charles; and grandson Scott.
