Funeral Services for Harry A. Maier, 96, of Gering, who died on August 11,2019, at Western Nebraska Veteran’s Home will be held on Wednesday, August 14th, at 10:30AM at Zion Evangelical Church with Pastor Andy Griess presiding. Visitation will be held at Gering Memorial Chapel Tuesday the 13th from 4-7PM. Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. A memorial has been established to the church.
Harry was born August 7th, 1923, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin to Katie (Klein) and John Meier. The family later moved to the area, and Harry received his early education in area schools.
He served in the South Pacific with the U.S. Army during WWII and had many stories to tell of his experiences. He was honorably discharged in 1946.
He returned to Gering Valley after discharge and began his farming career south of Gering. On March 28th, 1948 he married Helen Hergenrader, and together they farmed and fed cattle for 41 years. Harry was a meticulous and passionate farmer, and was a high ten sugar producer for Great Western Sugar. He loved to feed and fatten cattle for market. His other joy in life was visiting; whether neighbors, family, or a stranger, he could strike up a conversation.
In 1989 they retired and moved to Gering. For the first few years after retirement, he worked for Jirdons, hauling fertilizer in the spring, and helped area farmers when needed. Later, his yard and garden were his focus, and he was never without something to do.
He never hesitated to share how much he loved his family, and was always ready to help them or give them some advice.
He is survived by his daughters Cynthia (Armond) Orndoff and Lynette Maier; sister, Betty Stricker; step-grandchildren, Ashley Orndoff, Brad (Sara) Orndoff; Step-Great-Grandchildren, Alex Ostendorf and Amaya Orndoff.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 67 years, three sisters, and three brothers.
