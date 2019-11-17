Harry Russell Lessman, 93 years old, from Scottsbluff, passed away on the November 12, 2019, at the Residency Care Center surrounded by his family. A memorial service officiated by Reverend Craig Collins (First UnitedMethodist Church) will be on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 3:00pm in the chapel at The Residency, and a private family burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
Harry was born June 27, 1926 in Minatare, Nebraska to William and Emma (Margaret) Lessman. He received his education in the Scottsbluff schools, graduating from Scottsbluff High School. He married Winifred Mary Heckert on April 29, 1946. This union was blessed with five children: Jim (Maie Hatcher) Lessman of Fair Oaks, California; Karen (RJ) Lessman-Hughes of Santa Clara, Utah; Nancy Winslow of San Diego, California; Wendy Lessman of Longmont, Colorado; and Rusty Lessman, who died at birth.
They resided in Scottsbluff, where Harry was a member of the Elks Lodge and Methodist Church. He was an avid bowler, and known to be extremely kind and thoughtful. He had a wonderful smile and there was always a twinkle in his eye.
He started working at Ledbetters as a route salesman, eventually becoming the manager, and finally retired in 1990 as a co-owner.
Winnie passed on June 30, 1990, and Harry married Bernice Swarm on February 28, 1992. Bernice passed in May of 2017.
He was a lifelong member of the Scottsbluff YMCA, faithfully getting up at 5 AM to go to the gym. He was also an avid runner for many years and was involved in a local running club.
Harry would say that his proudest achievement was his four children and his love for all of his grandchildren.
He is survived by six grandchildren: Sally and John Winslow, and Frances, Russell, Richard, and MargaretLessman.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Winnie; his son, Rusty; parents; siblings, John, Katherine, Charlotte, Mary, and Margaret; and his son-in-law, Robert Winslow.
Memorials may be given to the YMCA at P.O. Box 2423, Scottsbluff, Nebraska 69361.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.