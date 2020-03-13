Harvey, Kent

Dean "Kent" Harvey March 13, 2020 Dean "Kent" Harvey of Scottsbluff passed away on March 13, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church on Monday, March 16th at 10:30 A.M. Cremation has taken place, and a private family inurnment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Western Nebraska Community College Foundation, Lied Scottsbluff Library Foundation, or Legacy of the Plains Museum. Kent was born December 14, 1944, in Sutherland, Nebraska to Dean Wilford Harvey and Zoe (Kirkpatrick) Harvey. Following his father's death, Kent and his mother lived outside Campbell, Nebraska on their farm. They later lived in Inavale, Palisade, York, Falls City and Parks, Nebraska. Kent graduated from Parks High School in 1963. He earned his Bachelor of Social Science at Chadron State College in 1966 and his Master's Degree in 1967. He completed his post-graduate work at Northern University of Arizona in Flagstaff and the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. Kent met Karon Lee Nutter at Chadron State College in 1963. They were married in Chadron on May 21, 1966. To this union were born three wonderful children. Kent and Karon enjoyed going to summer school and traveling in the U.S. and abroad in the summer and after retirement. They visited 47 states, several European countries, Mexico, and Canada. Kent began his teaching career in 1967 at Nebraska Western College in Scottsbluff (later renamed Western Nebraska Community College). From 1967 until his retirement in 2003, Kent was a member of Kiwanis, the Elks, National Education Assocation, and the Nebraska State Education Association. He was a member of Rebecca Winter's Genealogical Society, a board member of Panhandle Mental Health, board member of North Platte Valley Museum, and Vice-President of NSEA-Retired Teachers. Kent is survived by his wife Karon; daughter Dea' Charle' "Kim" (Royce) Biegler of Gillette, Wyoming; son Dustin "Kirk" Patrick (Brandie) Harvey of Firth, Nebraska; daughter Denhal "Kif" (Nick) Corcoran of Mason, Ohio; grandchildren, Nicole (Anthony) Mundekis, Levi Biegler, Austin Biegler, Mathew Harvey, Caitlyn Harvey, Andrew Harvey, Mallorie Harvey, Madelynn Corcoran and Joseph Corcoran; sister, Hazel LaPorte; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Alma and Mike Johnson and Dennis and Jana Nutter; and numerous nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be made by viewing Dean's memorial page at www.bridgmanfueralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.
Service information
10:30AM
2314 3rd Avenue
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE 69361
