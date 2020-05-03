Hauck, Helen

Helen Louise Hauck April 30, 2020 Helen Louise Hauck, 90, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Heritage Estates in Gering, Nebraska. Helen was a proud Nebraska native and a life-long resident of the Platte Valley. A memorial service for Helen will be held at a later date. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place in accordance with Helen's wishes. If you wish to honor Helen, please make a direct donation to the church of your choice or charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.jones-mortuary.com. Helen was born in Morrill, Nebraska on March 6, 1930, to Walter and Ruth (Lewis) Wilson. She graduated from Morrill High School in 1948. Helen married Kenneth Hauck August 8, 1949, in Gering. Helen loved crafting, quilting, sewing, and decorating her home with the many antiques she and Ken collected. She was an avid bridge and pinochle player, belonging to three card clubs after her retirement as office manager for Mitchell Medical Clinic, where she worked for 22 years. Helen was happiest when she and Kenneth were traveling in their camper to regional bluegrass festivals. Preceding Helen in death were her beloved husband of 63 years, Kenneth; infant sons, James, Gerald, and Christopher; infant daughter, JeanAnn; and sister, Donna Boyer. Survivors include son, Michael (Vickie Cawthra) of Casper; numerous nieces and nephews; and special family, Linda, Stephen, and Stephanie Alfred.
Tags
In Case You Missed It
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Police apprehend two after pursuit
-
An ER doctor who treated patients after she recovered from COVID-19 has died by suicide
-
Two new cases of coronavirus announced in Scotts Bluff County
-
Another coronavirus case announced in Scotts Bluff County
-
She's been falsely accused of starting the pandemic. Her life has been turned upside down.
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Scottsbluff and Gering, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COV…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.