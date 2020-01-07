Torrington, Wyo. — HAZEL BERNICE LINHART HAAS, 96, died January 3, 2020 at Goshen Healthcare Community in Torrington, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. The Colyer Funeral Home assisted the family with the cremation arrangements.
Hazel was born to Charles Willard and Esther (Cleveland) Linhart April 28, 1923 on a farm north of Torrington. She was the oldest of five children. Hazel was educated in the Veteran, Wyoming school system, except for three middle school years completed in Lingle, Wyoming. She graduated from Veteran High School in 1941 and lived her entire life within twenty miles of Veteran. She married George Bernard Haas on December 1, 1943 and three sons were born to this union. Bernard and Hazel farmed and raised livestock in the Veteran community most of their lives. Hazel was committed to her family and to her community. She was a Cub Scout den mother and a 4-H leader when her boys were young. She was a Veteran High School girl’s pep club sponsor and she and Bernard attended every high school basketball game played by her boys.
Hazel was a lifelong member of the Veteran Community Extension Club and Triple-G Club. She belonged to the Southeast Wyoming Art Association, the Veteran Missionary Society, was a lifetime member of the National Angus Auxiliary, a national, state and Goshen County Cowbell member and a member of Farm Bureau. She decorated birthday, anniversary and wedding cakes as a hobby. Hundreds of people enjoyed her creative efforts through the years. She also taught cake decorating and candy making adult education classes through Eastern Wyoming College.
Hazel is survived by her three sons Stanley (Gail) Haas of Leland, North Carolina, Gary (Micki) Haas of Torrington, Wyoming and Dennis Haas of Cheyenne, Wyoming; four grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bernard; a sister; and three brothers.
