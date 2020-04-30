Heilbrun, Harvey

Harvey L. Heilbrun April 25, 2020 Harvey Leroy Heilbrun was born October 7, 1935 in Scottsbluff, NE, and went to be with the Lord on April 25, 2020. Harvey was the youngest of 12 children born to Henry and Amalia (Dahlinger) Heilbrun Sr. of Gering, NE. On November 8, 1952, he married Mary Louise Schick, and to that union six children were born: Rodney, Christine, Cynthia, Diane, Douglas, and Cathleen. Harvey loved to farm and although he worked at other jobs in the Scottsbulff and Gering area, he always returned to the work he loved, farming. Harvey held several area farm jobs, but enjoyed most of the 14 years he spent on the farm in Potter, NE working for Cliff Herboldsheimer. After a brief time in the Sunol area farming for himself, Harvey was injured in a farming accident and was forced to retire to "city life" in Sidney, NE. Soon after moving to Sidney, he and his wife, Mary, started a day care business which they ran for 20 years. Harvey loved each and every one of the children who passed through their daycare doors, adopting an extended family that brought him much love and pleasure. In addition to assisting in the care of the children Harvey operated a lawn care business which he provided for residents in Sidney. His family joked that he just couldn't get "farming" out of his system and this was his way of keeping his hand in it. Family was the most important part of his life, and the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Harvey and Mary were always welcome to the table whenever they showed up. As the years went by and age began to creep up on them, Mary and Harvey had to adapt to a little easier style of living. Harvey loved taking his granddaughters to their school events and picking them up. In February 2016, Mary passed away and, after 64 years, Harvey was without her by his side. Life began to slip away with the years and though Harvey enjoyed visits from children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; he knew he wouldn't be able to always be there for all of them. On April 24th, Harvey was admitted to the hospital for the last time; and due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, passed without family by his side. Harvey was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, his beloved wife, Mary, and (1) grandson, Jonathan. Survivors include his six children, twelve grandchildren, and nineteen great- grandchildren. Harvey will be remembered and missed by family, friends, and those whom he worked for over the years. A family memorial will be held at a later date. You may view Harvey's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. Memorials can be made in care of the family for future designation. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service is in charge of Harvey's care and funeral arrangements.
