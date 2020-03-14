Heine, Vera

Vera L. Pringle Heine February 26, 2020 Vera L. Pringle Heine died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Colorado. Services: Community Bible Church in Bayard at 10AM March 19, 2020. Burial at Bayard Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 PM March 18 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Chuck Wagon Church or to KCMI Radio Station both in Scottsbluff. Complete obituary at www.dugankramer.com

To send flowers to the family of Alvera Heine, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 18
Visitation
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel
3201 Avenue B
Scottsbluff, NE 69361
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 19
Community Bible Church
Thursday, March 19, 2020
9:00AM
Community Bible Church
900 Main Street
Bayard, NE 69334
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Community Bible Church begins.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.