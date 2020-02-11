Henry Mendoza Jr., 65 of Gering, NE died Friday, February 7, 2020 at Mitchell Care Center.
Funeral Mass will be Thursday, Feb 13 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be 10-4 Wednesday at Gering Memorial Chapel. A rosary will be Wednesday at Christ the King at 5:30pm. A complete obituary and condolences may be viewed on www.geringchapel.com.
