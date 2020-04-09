Herrera, Maria

Maria (Delgado) Herrera April 6, 2020 Maria (Delgado) Herrera, age 87, of Sidney passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 in Sidney, NE. Private family graveside services will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery with Father Mike McDermott officiating. Funeral Services will be held at a later date. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Thursday from 10-2:00 P.M. to sign Maria's register book and leave condolences for the family. You may view Maria's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Maria's care and funeral arrangements. Maria (Delgado) Herrera was born on August 18, 1932 to Eusebio and Ventura (Badillo) Delgado in Garden City, KS. She married Percy Herrera on December 22, 1952. To this union three children were born, Phillip, Abby and Vince. She worked at Cabela's retail for several years, was an Activity Director at Sidney Rest Home, worked at U.S. Aprons and a secretary for Sidney Saint Patrick's School. She loved sewing, her cats, painting, working on family history and numerous other hobbies. She was a loving wife and mother. Her children and grandchildren were her life. She is survived by her husband Percy Herrera, son Phillip Herrera and wife Renita, daughter Abby Kennedy and son Vince Herrera, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Eusebio and Ventura Delgado, (2) sisters Antonia and Deloris and (1) brother Gabriel.
Service information
10:00AM-2:00PM
1140 10th Avenue
SIDNEY, NE 69162
