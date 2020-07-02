Herrmann, Michelle

Michelle Herrmann June 15, 2020 Here's to Right Now. You were surrounded by your loved ones on June 15, 2020 hand in hand singing and laughing in the moment when we lost you. Michelle is mama to two precious daughters, Cierra (26) and Nevaeh (12), who in their short years have managed to impress their mama on a daily basis with their accomplishments and kindness. Michelle is the youngest daughter of William and Cheryl Baas and youngest sister of her three siblings, Chris, Debi and Joe. She leaves some words to all of her friends and family: Take the time to live today. Look around and soak it up; the moment we are in. SHARE your thoughts and feelings. Please don't hold the good or bad in. Be kind, be strong and be open. Michelle loved to keep her family together. She organized and planned vacations and gatherings. She made it so easy for us all to be in the moment - WE THANK YOU MICHELLE. The time, energy and effort you gave to us will never be forgotten and you will be missed. In addition to caring for her family, she was very dedicated to her work and always provided for her family no matter how she felt. Here's to right now! This moment. Reach out and love someone and when they ask why, tell them, Michelle inspired you. So yes, here's to a future that is bright and warm and clear. But more than that, here's to right now, And what it means to near Please join us to celebrate Michele's life on July 10th, at 12:34 PM at her childhood home at 507 Laramie Ave. Alliance, Ne 69301. Please come dressed in colorful bright garments and prepared to enjoy a happy energetic brunch with friends and family.
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
