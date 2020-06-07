Jerry James Hoffman May 25, 2020 Jerry Hoffman 82, of Little Rock, Arkansas passed away May 25, 2020. Jerry was born on May 14, 1938 in Bayard, NE, to Otto and Millie (Harimon) Hoffman. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Jurene (Ralph) Schmidt. Jerry is survived by sons, Jeffrey (Janet) Hoffman of Benton, AK, Michael Hoffman of Mabelvate, AK, daughters Jennifer (Jerry) Ravlin of Eagle River, AK, Susan Rowland of Benton, AK, ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Also servived by his sister Darlene Cowden. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Hoffman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

