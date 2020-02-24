Raymond Holmes February 23, 2020 Raymond Holmes, 79, of Scottsbluff Nebraska passed away at home February 23, 2020. A memorial service will be Friday, February 28 at 1pm at Chuck Wagon Church with Pastor Al Wilson officiating and burial of the urn at Sunset Memorial Park to follow. Online Condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Holmes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.