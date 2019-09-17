Howard H. Kurz, 90, a lifelong resident of Sidney, NE passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 in Cheyenne, WY.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Friday, September 20th in the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel with Pastor Leon “Bud” Gillespie officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Thursday from 1-7:00 P.M. with family present from 4-6. A memorial is being established. You may view Howard’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service is in charge of Howard’s care and funeral arrangements.
Howard Harold Kurz, the son of Frank and Elizabeth (Van Alsteyn) Kurz was born on March 17, 1929 in Sidney. He attended Country School District 36 through the eighth grade and began working in Sidney.
On April 19, 1945 Howard was united in marriage to Violet Raddatz in Sidney. They were married seventy years when she passed away in 2017. Howard began farming and started Kurz Combining with one combine. He was a custom combiner for fifty years. He would begin operations in May in Texas and move through Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Montana and had the same customers throughout his career building his business to eight combines and trucks. Violet was always by his side in the field and was meticulous in her record keeping.
Howard and Violet had four children, Calvin, Kenneth, Phil and Yalaunda.
He loved going to Las Vegas every year to celebrate his birthday on St. Patrick’s Day. Farming was his life and passion. In the winter months he enjoyed traveling with Vi, including going to the World’s Fair, Hawaii, Alaska and took several cruises.
Howard is survived by his son: Phil and wife Pat; daughter: Yalaunda “Lonnie” Happold and husband Dave; daughter-in-law: Joanne Kurz; (13) grandchildren; (10) great-grandchildren and numerous extended family members.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Vi; (2) sons: Kenneth and Calvin; (1) brother and (2) sisters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.