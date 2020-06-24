Hrasky, Zachary

Zachary Allen Hrasky June 19, 2020 A memorial service for Zachary Allen Hrasky, age 38, of Scottsbluff, who died June 19th, 2020, will be held at the Weborg 21 Centre on the Scottsbluff Gering Highway at 2:00pm on Thursday, June 25th, officiated by Pastor Bob Haverick. Inurnment will be at Mitchell City Cemetery. Zachary was born July 13th, 1981 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to Timothy Allen Hrasky and Brenda Schlager. He received his education from the Gering Public Schools. He married Mckenna Jessen, and to this union were born two children, Dillon and Madi Edens. He was also blessed to have another child, Oaklynn Elizabeth Hrasky, and he loved his children greatly. His fianc�, Shauna Reagan, and her son, Skyler, were well beloved by him. He drove truck for B Squared Farming and Trucking. His passions were music, trucks, and barbecuinghe was a great cook. Zachary lived life to its fullest, and when he loved you, you knew it. Survivors include his fianc�, Shauna, and her son, Skyler; children, Dillon, Madi, and Oaklynn; siblings, Andrew Hrasky, Ian Hrasky, Logan Baxter, and Haley Baxter; mother, Brenda; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his father. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Zachary Hrasky as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.