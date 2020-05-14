Barbara Kay Broberg Hulscher May 9, 2020 Barbara Kay (Sharples) Broberg Hulscher was born on February 13, 1937 in a farm house in Boone County, Nebraska. Barbara left her earthly home on May 9, 2020 at Regional West Hospital, Scottsbluff, Nebraska; she was 83 years old. Barbara married Gerald Mason Broberg on April 1, 1956 and that union was blessed with 6 children. Gerald and Barbara were divorced in 1974. Barbara met John LeRoy Hulscher and they were married August 3, 1981. She always said that John was the love of her life. Barbara was an exceptional self-taught artist her art work was loved by all. She worked in many different mediums oil, chalk, charcoal, pencil and ink. She did portraits, sign painting on trucks, menus and everything in between. Barbara is survived by her brother John Sharples and wife Janet, son Keith Broberg and his lifelong companion Diana Thomas, daughter Becky (Broberg) and husband Stephen Cannata, daughter Beth (Broberg) and husband Rickey Donbraska, son Kyle Broberg, 18 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and numerous other family both blood and not blood she was loved by many. She was proceeded in death by her husband John Hulscher, her two beloved sons Kenneth and Kirk, brother James Sharples, her parents Elmer and Amanda Sharples, Great-granddaughter Meagan, Great-grandsons Brenden and Erik, and ex-husband Gerald Mason Broberg, Barbara's Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
