Idora M. Hickman, 91, of Kimball, died at the Kimball County Manor on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Cremation has been held and memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Kimball with Pastor Roger Gillming officiating. Inurnment will be held prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Kimball Cemetery. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Idora’s Tribute Wall and leave messages and stories for the family. Memorials may be given to the donor’s choice. The arrangements for Idora have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.
Idora Mae Hickman was born in Lyman, Nebraska on March 17, 1928, the fourth daughter of Frederick and Lillie (Honeycutt) Banta. She was raised and lived in Lyman. She was married to Ira W. Hickman at home on the family farm on June 4, 1944. Throughout her life she lived in many places including, Kiowa, Lyman and Morrill. They settled on the Hickman family farm northwest of Bushnell and continued living there until moving to Vista Villa in 2000 and living there until moving into the Kimball County Manor. Idora enjoyed spending time working in the garden, and helped with the planting of the trees in the Bushnell Cemetery. She was a charter member of the Bushnell Fire Belles and a member of the Yucca Belles Women’s Club.
Survivors include her five children Paul (Ruth) Hickman of Silver Creek, NE., Gordon Hickman of Centennial, CO., Barbara Langenburg of Kearney, NE., Debbie Williams of Thornton, CO., and Pam (Mike) Bomberger of Columbus, NE; 11 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 1 daughter-in-law, 2 son-in-laws, brother Elmer Banta, sisters Nina Houser, Ollie Banta and Rosie Tanner.
