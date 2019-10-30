TORRINGTON, WYOMING — Funeral services for IONA MAE ROBINETT, 86, will be held at 2pm Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Colyer Funeral Home Chapel with Todd Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley View Cemetery. Iona died October 28, 2019 at Goshen Healthcare Community. Memorials may be given to either the Torrington Fire Department or the Torrington Ambulance Service. Visitation will be Thursday from 3pm to 5pm and the casket will be closed at the service. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.