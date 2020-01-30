Isaiah Tobin Lindholm was born on January 23, 2020. God gave three days for his family to celebrate his precious life, before taking him home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on January 26th.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, February 3rd in the Community Bible Church in Bayard, NE with Pastor Brad Kihlthau officiating, where we will celebrate his precious life and worship our God for his many blessings. Services will conclude at the church. Cremation has been held. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel to sign Isaiah’s register book and leave condolences for the family. You may view Isaiah’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com.
Survivors include parents: Kevin and Ashley Lindholm and sister: Lynnora Lindholm of Gurley, NE; grandparents: Kenny and Elaine Lindholm of Eads, CO and Roland and Sherri Rushman of Gurley; great-grandparents: Russ and Ann Rushman of Dalton and Donna Tremain of Sidney, NE and numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Isaiah’s care and funeral arrangements.
