On the evening of Sunday September 15th, 2019, Jack Kay Prickett, loving friend and father, passed away at the age of 78. The Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday October 5th, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the home of Jack Prickett at 250748 County Rd. G, Scottsbluff. The main course will be provided. Please bring a pot-luck dish, and any beverage of your choosing. Please no donations. Online condolences may be made at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.
Jack was born on February 23, 1941, in Mitchell, Nebraska to Zelmer Prickett and Nettie Abel. Jack briefly served in the Navy. He was passionate about motorcycles, fixing things and having a good time with friends and family.
He was survived by his five children Vickie, Jackie, Brian, Brad and Jack, as well as, multiple grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his six siblings and three wives Billie Jo Langdon, Cathy Lewin and Rita McGill.
