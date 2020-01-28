Funeral services for Jacob Garrett Mogle, 28, will be held at 10am Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Colyer Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Cody Dyer officiating. Burial will take place at 2pm at the Iowa Flats Cemetery near Chugwater, Wyoming. Jacob died January 8, 2020 in Vallejo, California. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.
Jacob was born August 15, 1991 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska the son of Jackie Denson and Tim Mogle. He grew up in Vallejo, California and attended Calvary Christian School and graduated Hogan High School in Vallejo. He worked in construction doing home repairs and other construction projects. He enjoyed music, gardening, cooking and learning new skills, such as tile work.
Jacob is survived by his mother Jackie (Kevin) Denson of Vallejo, California; his father Tim Mogle of Nampa, Idaho; two brothers Travis Mogle of Nampa and John Mogle of Vallejo; three step sisters Christian Coronado of Bakersfield, California, Jennifer Denson of Reno, Nevada, and Jessica Dennington of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania; two step brothers Justin Denson of Bakersfield and Yuan Mogle of Nampa; maternal grandmother Beth Murray of Torrington, Wyoming; step maternal grandmother Dorothy Denson of Bakersfield; paternal grandmother Katherine Mogle of Klamath Falls, Oregon; and his recently deceased grandfather Norman Oliver; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Jack Jenkins, and his paternal grandfather.
