James Clyde Briggs passed away Nov. 15, 2019.
On June 6, 1931, Jim was born to Bessie and J. Claude Briggs in Holyoke, Colorado. He attended and graduated in 1949 from the Phillips County Schools. 1950 to 1954 Jim was enlisted in the United States Navy. During the Korean War Jim served with the U. S. Marine Corps as a Navy Corpsman and Honorable Discharged as HM2. Jim received a Commendation for Action of saving the life of a Marine. Later he served in the Nebraska and Wyoming National Guard.
Using his GI Bill Jim attended Trinidad State Jr. College earning his Associate of Arts Degree and played on the school football team. He went on to Colorado State College (now UNC) earning Bachelor of Arts degree in Secondary Education and Master of Arts in Education Administration. He also earned a
Professional Education Administration Specialists from the University of Wyoming. After graduation in 1958 a variety of jobs, railroad brakeman, cement finisher, roustabout and pumper in the oilfields, sustained him until his teaching career began.
In September 1960, Mr. Briggs began his passion of teaching and coaching in Weldona CO on to Oshkosh NE then Johnstown CO (Roosevelt HS). In 1969 a move to Harrisburg NE changed many students’ and teachers’ educational lives as he became Principal of Banner County High School. This influence continued at Pine Bluffs WY High School Principal and Assistant Superintendent and where his 5 children graduated. He continued being the Principal of high schools at Dubois WY, Ganado AZ, Rock Point AZ, and Pinon AZ until his retirement in 1992. The schools and Mr. Briggs received numerous accolades in education achievement. During his life, Jim was active in many organizations: National Association of Secondary Principals, Korean War Veteran Association, VFW, American Legion, Elks, Moose, and Eagles Lodges and Lions Club. He enjoyed playing poker, card games, reading, traveling, and most of all spending time with family.
On January 11, 1959 James married Beverly Lane Hotaling in Ault CO. Following in their father’s footsteps four of their children became teachers and the fifth served in the Navy. Dad was proud and loved his kids dearly. The 11 grandchildren brought the biggest smiles on his face and the addition of three great-grandchildren created a joy beyond words.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, older sister, Betty McConnell, younger brothers, Willard and Robert Briggs. He is survived by his younger sister, Martha Maxine Stegall (Keith), wife Beverly, children, Patricia Ann Briggs-Yazzie (Jonas), James Roland (Stephanie), Michael Lane (Peggy) Martha Virginia
Bridge (Rick), and Robert John Chad and Sister-in-Law Gay Beth (Moore) Briggs.
In lieu of flowers if you choose to make a gift in memory of Jim, the family requests you make a memorial gift to the: Honor the Teacher Scholarship, In Memory of Jim Briggs, C/O The University of Wyoming Foundation, 222 South 22nd St., Laramie, WY 82070. He would be honored that your generosity would continue to pay forward the Blessing of Teaching.
