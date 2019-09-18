James “Jim” Browning, 83, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away September 3, 2019, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease. At his request, cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be held at a later date in Omaha, Nebraska at Westlawn-Hilcrest Memorial Park.
Jim was born on July 15, 1936 in Highland Park, IL to Donald and Laura (Luebeke) Browning. Most of his childhood was spent growing up in the Clear Lake, Iowa area. From an early age, he loved being in and around the water and served as a lifeguard on the lake during high school. He was an avid Boy Scout and earned his Eagle Scout award in 1952. After graduating from Clear Lake High School in May of 1954, he went on to proudly serve in the United States Navy from June 1954 to July 1957.
Jim married his wife, Linda, on May 16, 1981 in Washington, IA. They made their home in Omaha, Nebraska for over 25 years. Jim worked for Honeywell and was a member of the Honeywell President’s Club. More than anything, Jim enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling. His favorite destinations included Waikiki Beach, Hawaii and Caribbean cruises with Linda. Taking all the grandchildren to Disney World was another favorite. He loved to watch Husker football and was fascinated by trains.
Jim is survived by his daughters Dawn Ostertag of Lousville, KY; Michelle Mauer (Joel) of Morrill, NE; grandchildren Jessica, Audra, Trae, Andrew, Ericka, and Karina; great-granddaughters Kinley, Quincy, and Amiya; brother Jon Browning (Patti); Nephew Buzz and Niece Lisa; mother-in-law Betty Zwicki; and brother-in-law Butch Zwicki.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife Linda Browning, his grandparents, parents, sisters Claire and Sydney, and partner Connie Roloff. He was a quiet, kind, giving, and loving husband, father, and grandfather who always had a friendly smile and a twinkle in his eye. He was quick to give hugs and always told his family “Bunches” when parting ways. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and caretakers.
Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
