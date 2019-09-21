James LeRoy Jackson, age 87, passed away on September 15, 2019 at Heritage Estates in Gering, NE. Cremation has taken place and memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Cantrell Funeral Home in Kimball with Pastor Thomas Youngquist officiating. Inurnment will be held in the Kimball Cemetery with military graveside honors. The Kimball Volunteer Fire Department will also provide honors. Friends can visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Jim’s Tribute Wall and leave condolences and stories for the family. The family asks that in lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Kimball Volunteer Fire Department where Jim dedicated a large majority of his life. The services for Jim have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.
James was born March 28, 1932 in Flowerfield, NE to Wilbur and Myrna (Schindler) Jackson. He attended school and was a lifetime resident of Kimball. James was later drafted into the United States Army and answered his draft call January 8, 1953. He was honorably discharged December 10, 1954.
On January 15, 1956 James was joined in marriage to Rose Marie Phelps. To this union, two sons were born; James and Michael. They later divorced and in 1979 he met Vera Jean whom he was married to for 16 years.
Jim was a self-taught electrician acquiring his journeyman license. He was employed by the City of Kimball, a longtime employee of Kimball Electric and Mcentee Electric. He was self-employed in the Kimball area until his retirement.
Jim was an active member of the Kimball Volunteer Fire Department for 50 years from July 29, 1963 to December 17, 2013.
Jim was a quiet man that was soft spoken and had a great sense of humor. It was often said that although he didn’t have much to say, when he spoke-people listened. He had a deep passion for his music guitar and was willing to strike a chord at any given time. He will be deeply missed by many family and friends.
Survivors include his two sons, James B. (Deb) Jackson of Norton, KS, Michael (Heidi) Jackson of Gering, five grandsons Jonathan of Las Vegas, NV., Jeffrey (Kelsey) of Dickinson, ND, Joshua (Kelsey) of Madison Heights, MI, Andrew (Kelci) of Williston, ND, Christopher (Whitney) of Cheyenne, WY three great-grandsons, Braxton, Kane and Kasen, two great-granddaughters Brinley and Haddie and two step grandchildren Rodney (Rhonda) Rasgorshek of Kimball, Kacey (Craig) Hoppes of Lincoln, NE; and three step great grandchildren Madison, Jaxton and Keland.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Myrna Jackson, brother Robert, and sisters Audrey and Susie.
