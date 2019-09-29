Jane Corr, 85, of Melbeta, passed away Sept. 21, 2019 at Haven Manor in Hickman, NE. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 at 2:00 at Calvary Memorial Church with Pastor Bradley Kihlthau officiating. A memorial has been established by her family. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Jane was born June 29, 1934, in Denison Texas, to Daucy and Daisy (Whitehead) Harris. She graduated from Denison High School in 1951 where she studied cosmetology and received her cosmetology license before graduating. She met her husband, Elbert Corr then began dating and were married on March 28, 1953 in Ashdown, Ark., a marriage of 59 years. They spent their early married years in California then moved to Melbeta in 1969 where they farmed and ranched. Jane was proud of her home and her family and spent her days taking care of everyone around her. She enjoyed painting and ceramics, and made beautiful quilts that she gave to family members. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren and spent lots of time reading to them, teaching them to cook and how to drive. She was a second mom and grandma to many of her nieces and nephews.
She is survived by; son Alan (Gwen) Corr of Minden, daughters; Pam Peterson of Shawnee, KS and Denise Corr of Lincoln; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Elbert, son Mike, grandson Cory, her parents, and 13 brothers and sisters.
She was a beautiful lady with a sweetness about her and will be greatly missed by her loved ones.
