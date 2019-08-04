Jane Welsh, 77, of Gering, Nebraska passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Heritage Estates. Arrangements are pending at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel.
Most Popular
-
Gering authorities return to canal for additional searches in Chance Englebert case
-
Missing 14-year-old Lincoln girl found
-
Police continue to follow tips as Wyoming man Chance Englebert remains missing
-
Couple opens I&L Coffee Roasters in Mitchell
-
Local farmers 'at the mercy of the water;' expecting serious impacts after canal breach
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is based on word count. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, please contact us at 308-632-9040 or email us:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.