Memorial services for Jason McBride, age 38 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska will be held Saturday, August 24th at 10:00 am at Hampton Inn at Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
Jason was born September 19, 1980 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He attended school in Guymon, Oklahoma and eventually went to work with his father in construction, mastering the art of carpentry. Jason continued to work in the industry throughout his life and could fix or build pretty much anything.
He returned to Scottsbluff in his twenties and rejoined working with his dad for a local construction company.
In his free time, Jason enjoyed watching Broncos football, and shared the family love of the Huskers. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping and spending time at the lake.
Jason is survived by his wife Chrissy, daughters Jordyn and Julie, parents Jeff and Cindy McBride, siblings Amy Rice, Kari McBride and James McBride, 7 nieces, 2 nephews and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by grandparents Merle and Donna McBride, Frank Dickinson and Luella Flack, nephew Jeffery Rice, uncles Bill, Dennis, and Mac McBride, uncle David Dickinson and aunt Nancy McBride.
