Jean Christensen, 77 of Gering, Nebraska passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff. A rosary will be held on Thursday, October 3 at 7:00 p.m. at Gering Memorial Chapel. A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday’s edition. Gering Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.