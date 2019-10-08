Funeral Services for Jene Wood, age 76 of Minatare, who died October 5, 2019, at Heritage Estates, will be October 11, 2019, at 1:30pm, at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel with Don Mathis officiating and burial at East Lawn Cemetery. A memorial has been established to the family to be determined at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
Jene was born August 27, 1943 in Scottsbluff to Lester and Esther Welsh. She received her early education in various schools, graduating from Melbeta High School in 1961. She married Stephen Wood Sr. on September 23, 1965 at Kimball, and they made their home in Minatare. She worked at RWMC for over thirty years taking care of babies, and then was an in home care provider.
Survivors include son, Stephen (Kim) Wood of North Platte; daughter, Barbara Andrew of Morrill; daughter, Carrie Wood of Colorado; son, Fred (Kristi Edwards) Wood of Scottsbluff; grandchildren, Kristi (Tyler) Harpham, Nate Andrew, Shalea (Zach) Wood-Akers, Tiffanie and Spencer Wood; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by parents; brothers, Gerald and Jim Welsh; sister, Jane Welsh; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; nephew Gary Welsh; sister-in-law, Janice Welsh; Grandparents; fiancé, Chuck; and beloved poodle, Gigi.
