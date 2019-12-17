Jerry R. 'JR' Hartman

Jerry Richardson Hartman, age 92 of Whitney, NE passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Thursday, December 19th in the Whitney Warring United Methodist Church in Whitney with Pastor Tim McCrary officiating. Services will conclude at the church with Military Graveside Honors in the Whitney Cemetery at a later date. Cremation has been held. Friends may view JR’s Book of Memories, leave condolences photos and stories a www.gehrigstittchapel.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jerry’s name to the Chadron Community Hospital Hospice Program or the Whitney Warring United Methodist Church. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service is in charge of JR’s care and funeral arrangements.
Jerry, commonly known by family and friends as J.R., was born on July 6, 1927 to Ivan and Blanche (Stumph) Hartman in Scottsbluff, NE.
Jerry attended Chadron Prep School where he participated in football, track and basketball. After he graduated in 1945, he joined the United States Naval Service and was on the first ship into Hiroshima after the bombing. While at Hiroshima, he purchased some beautiful dishes and sent them to his mother, Blanche. After returning from the service, Jerry attended Chadron State College where he also participated in football, basketball, and track.
On September 25, 1948, Jerry and Shirley Drake were united in marriage at the Chadron United
Methodist Church. They made their home in Whitney where Jerry was involved in farming and continued up to the time of his death. During this time, he and Shirley had three sons – JD, Paul and Cy.
Jerry was a proud lifetime member of the American Legion, the President of the Whitney Irrigation District for many years, a 4-H leader and a member of the Ridgeview Country Club. Jerry enjoyed bowling with the “Charlie’s Angels” team for years, golfing on the Wednesday men’s golf league and playing cards with his pitch club buddies. In addition to farming, JR was a familiar face to many ranchers due to his “other” job as a brand inspector (for over 40 years). He really enjoyed spending time with his children and his grandchildren – his pride and joy. Jerry wasn’t afraid of hard work and he was always willing to help others.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Shirley, sons JD and wife Merit, Cy and wife Shawn, daughter-in-law: Gail Sellman and husband Butch, sister Carol Pedecino, grandchildren Chip Hartman and wife Jessica, Colby Hartman and girlfriend Courtney Downing, Tane Hartman and wife Katy, Trent Hartman and wife Cassie, Brandon Rudloff, Kristina Detterer and husband Clayton, Austin Hartman, and grandchildren, Addison Hartman, Issac Hartman, Jax Hartman, Bryar Hartman, Coen Hartman and Bowen Detterer.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, his son Paul, sisters-in-law June Kellerman, True Rickenbach, Mary Lou Williams, and brother-in-law Lynn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.