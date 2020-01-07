August 20, 2002 – January 2, 2020
TORRINGTON – A celebration of life for Jett Schwartzkopf, 17, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Eastern Wyoming College auditorium, with Pastor Matt Gordon officiating. Cremation has taken place.
Jett passed away January 2, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you kindly make a donation to the family. A memorial will be set up to honor Jett.
Jett was born August 20, 2002 to Jamie and Courtney Schwartzkopf in Torrington.
Jett was a loyal friend, loved life, football and artwork.
Jett is survived by mother Courtney Schwartzkopf (Brian Hacker), father Jamie (Callie) Schwartzkopf, brother Cade Schwartzkopf, sister Addison Schwartzkopf, step siblings Lindee and Aaron Watson, grandparents Enid Kroenlein, Ed (Dixie) Kroenlein, Dan (Diane) Schwartzkopf, Jane (Jeff) Collins, Aunt Tamara Cearns, Aunt Danielle (Tracy) Wondercheck, cousins Alex (Shaylon) Kroenlein, Caylynn Cearns, Andie (Dylan Gamel) Cearns, Jamie (Kamille) Newman, Michael (Maddie Curry) Newman, Chance Newman, Alyssa Wondercheck, and numerous great aunts and uncles, step cousins and second cousins.
