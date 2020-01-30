Jimmie L. Rodgers passed away January 27th, 2020 at his home. He lost his battle with cancer.
He was born October 8, 1935 to Herman and Cora Rodgers in Bridgeport, Nebraska.
He left his wife Alice; his daughter, Cynthia, and one son, Jeff.
Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send online condolences.
