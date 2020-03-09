Jinks, Brenda

Brenda Kay Jinks March 4, 2020 Brenda Kay Jinks, 67, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Loveland, Colorado surrounded by family and friends. A memorial service will be held in her honor at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Bates-Gould Chapel with Father Tim Stoner officiating. Inurnment will be following at the Alliance Cemetery. Memories of Brenda will be celebrated with family and friends at the Eagles Club, 1520 West 3rd St. in Alliance at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to PAWS (Providing Animals with Shelter in Alliance) P.O. Box 117, Alliance, Nebraska, 69301. Brenda was born on August 24, 1952 to Wilbert and Mildred (Worley) Jinks. She graduated from Alliance High School in 1970. She married Dennis E. Manion on June 26, 1971 and to this union 4 children were born and they survive her: Shawn (Dave Lorenzen) Manion, Shane Manion, Boone (Jessica) Manion, and Michael (Jolene) Manion. Brenda and Dennis divorced in 1991 and she pursued her future career in teaching. Brenda received a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1995 and a Masters of Education in 2006 from Chadron State College. She was a member of the Phi Alpha Theta History Fraternity & the Sigma Delta Nu Education Fraternity. She taught Social Studies, History, English and Literature. She taught in Alliance and Morrill, Nebraska and in Cody and Greybull, Wyoming. She was a Principal at Greybull and Morrill. She was the Director of the Summer School program in Greybull and also the Director of the Wyoming Program for high need children. She started her love of working with children through 4-H, Alliance Oldtimers Baseball Association, all sports & school functions that her own children were involved in and also tutoring children who needed special attention. Brenda was a lover of animals as displayed in her own three dogs, which were the light of her life. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, and crafting and of course, cooking. Brenda was a fabulous cook! Brenda loved to entertain and she always had room at her table for friends, family and anyone else who wandered in. In addition to her children, Brenda is survived by her granddaughter, Taylor Manion; grandsons, Bodhi Manion (Boone & Jessica); and Redden Manion (Mike & Jolene); her sisters and families, Sherri & LeRoy Fry (Jered Fry); Renee & Gene Fredrick (Zechariah & Nicole Fredrick) and by her brother & family, Ralph & Juanita Jinks (Tasha & Howard Beals) and her nephew Jeff & Jenny McMann. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Patricia McMann. Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com. Bates-Gould Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Service information
10:00AM
1020 West Tenth Street
Alliance, NE 69301
Tags
In Case You Missed It
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.