John "Bill" William McKay, 80yrs old, of Scottsbluff. Died Monday, Feb 3, 2020. Services Saturday, Feb 8, 2020, 10:00 am; St. Paul Lutheran Church, Bridgeport. Full obit and condolences viewed at www.bridgmanfuneral home.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Bridgeport is entrusted with arrangements.
John 'Bill' William McKay
To plant a tree in memory of John McKay as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.