On Sunday, November 17, 2019, John Edward Davis of Sidney, Nebraska, loving father, grandfather, and brother passed away at the age of 81.
John was pre-deceased by his wife Marian Davis (Haworth) and is survived by his brother Floyd Davis (Susan), his son Collin Davis (Diana), his granddaughter Gwendolyn Davis, and his grandson Sullivan Davis.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel and Cremation Service, LLC 1140 Tenth Avenue, Sidney, Nebraska 69162. You may view John’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and memories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation service is assisting the Davis family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.