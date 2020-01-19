John Lester “Butch” Francone, 70, of Sidney, Nebraska, passed away on January 13, 2020, in Loveland, Colorado after a long, enjoyable life lived on his own terms. John’s Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church in Bridgeport with Reverend Jonathan Berosek officiating. A lunch will follow the service at the Rural Fire Hall in Bridgeport. A private inurnment will be at a later date in the Rose Hill Cemetery at Broadwater. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com.
John was born in Alliance, Nebraska on February 27, 1949, to Anthony and AnnaBelle Francone. He attended Kelly Elementary Country School near rural Broadwater, before graduating from Bridgeport High School in 1967. A year later, he married Linda Spencer, and the couple had four children: John, Michelle, Tony and Phil. John loved his kids immensely and continuously bragged about their many accomplishments.
His early years were spent working hard alongside his father on the Francone family farm, a childhood he enjoyed and often reminisced about. With a knack for woodworking, John found success as a carpenter. After a long career, John never really retired, working until recently behind a bar doing what he loved most, serving stiff drinks and telling mostly true stories to the many friends that came to see him.
John was raised in the outdoors, and spent as much free time as he could hunting and fishing. The highlight of his life was a grand adventure to Alaska, which he talked about for years afterward. He was an excellent pool player, a skill he passed on to his children, and John won more than one steak dinner over a green felt table. John Francone was proud of his Italian heritage, especially when it came to food. His favorite nights were spent with family and friends over a bubbling pot of bagna cauda, regaling those that could keep up with his many stories. If he deemed you worthy, he might share the secret family salami recipe carried over on the boat from Italy by his grandparents.
He is survived by his mother AnnaBelle Francone of Bridgeport; sister Louise Leisy of Bridgeport; children John, (Jamie) of Littleton, Colo.; Michelle of Bettendorf, Iowa; Tony (Rachel) of Fort Collins, Colo. and Phil (Emily) of Sidney, Neb., along with 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
John Francone was preceded in death by his father Anthony.
