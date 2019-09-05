Scotty Weimer, born May 14th, 1961, to John and Marlene (Bangert) Weimer. Scotty went peacefully to be with his parents and twin baby brother, on the morning of September 1st, in his home.
Scotty graduated high school from Gering in 1980. He spent a large portion of his life living and working in Sidney, where he owned his home and was cared for largely by his parents prior to their passing in 2005. From there, he moved to Scottsbluff to be closer to family.
Scotty’s family will remember his boisterous and tenacious personality, never leaving a dull moment in life. He was an avid music lover and never missed the opportunity for a cappuccino or a root beer. He could talk anyone out of their dessert and loved his family & friends dearly. He loved spending time with his siblings and watching his nieces & nephews grow and start their own families. Scotty didn’t know a stranger and would talk to anyone for hours upon hours. If Uncle Scotty had your number, he was sure to call...a lot. Scotty loved spending holidays with his siblings, as well as fishing and hunting. He was so bright in ways unimaginable and could remind you of something that happened years & years ago. A bright light in a tough world.
Scotty made his family’s lives just a little sweeter and more special everyday, and he was protected by them all. Sometimes God creates extra special people so we all understand how to love that much deeper & harder. That was the case with our beloved uncle & brother.
Scotty is survived by his older sisters Kimberly (Rodney) Underwood, Tamra (Harold) Barnes, younger brother, Douglas (Sherry) Weimer, nieces Stephanie (Brad) Morse, Kris (Steve) Lehl, nephew Derik (Shannon) Underwood, nephew Shane (Shannon) Marsh, niece Lesta (Lorenzo) Sanchez, niece’s Amber Steidley & Linsey (Travis) Lang, along with his beloved great niece’s & nephew’s, aunts, uncles & cousins.
He is proceeded in death by his parents and twin baby brother, Jerry Weimer, grandparents, several aunts, uncles & cousins.
A heartfelt thank you to his friends at Welcove, to whom he adored, and Nicole, his gracious Hospice nurse.
Scotty only spent 58 years on this earth, but he gave his family a lifetime of precious memories.
A memorial has been established at Western State Bank c/o The John S. Weimer Memorial Fund, 1701 1st Ave, Scottsbluff, NE 69361, to be designated at a future time.
The family is having a private celebration of Scotty’s life, but deeply appreciated all your love and support during the grieving process.
