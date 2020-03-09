Johnson, Everett

Everett L. Johnson March 6 2020 Everett L. Johnson, 89, died at the Western Nebraska Veteran's Home in Scottsbluff on Friday, March 6, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Kimball with Father Robert Karnish officiating. Burial will follow in the Kimball Cemetery. Rosary service will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Friends may come to the viewing at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1:00 until 6:00 p.m. Friends may also visit www.cantrellfh.com to view the obituary and leave condolences and stories for the family. Memorials may be given to St. Joseph's Catholic Church or the Legacy of the Plains in Gering, Nebraska. The services for Everett have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home. Everett Leo Johnson was born in Columbus, Nebraska on October 5, 1930, the son of Arthur and Minnie (Dischner) Johnson. He received his education at St. Bonaventure schools in Columbus. He was married to Dorothy Murphy on March 25, 1951 in Columbus. From this union three children were born; Edward, Jeffrey, and Melanie. Everett was drafted into the armed forces in 1952. He served in the Army Signal Corps and attended Wire Electronic School in Fort Monmouth, NJ where he was honored as Soldier of the Month. He went to Korea and served there for one year. Everett farmed all of his life until suffering a stroke at the age of 47 which forced his retirement. He was chosen as the Kimball County Outstanding Young Farmer in 1954. He received the Soil Conservation Award in 1970 and the Tree Planter Award in 2011. He served on the Kimball County Rural Fire Board, Kimball Coop Food Board, Road Advisory Board, Marriage Encounter Board and was the first president of Brainstorm Stroke Club in Scottsbluff. He taught CYO classes at St. Joseph's Catholic Church for many years in Kimball. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, American Legion, Elks Club and VFW. He was also a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering for 10 years. Everett was a loving husband, father and friend who was admired by all who knew him. He was a deeply religious man of integrity who set an example for all his beloved children. He enjoyed farming, playing the guitar, hunting, fishing, oil painting and traveling. He is now at peace in the arms of the Lord. Survivors include his wife Dorothy; son Jeffrey; daughter Melanie Gerardi; grandchildren Genae Gerardi, Shane Johnson, Connor Johnson and Kelsey (Brent) Millett; great granddaughter Amaya Millett; one brother, two sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Edward, son-in-law Mark Gerardi, two brothers and one sister.
Service information
1:00PM-6:00PM
609 S. Walnut
Kimball, NE 69145
9:00AM
6th and Howard Street
Kimball, NE 69145
10:00AM
6th and Howard Street
Kimball, NE 69145
Tags
In Case You Missed It
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.