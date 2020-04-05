Duane Jacob Johnston April 1, 2020 Duane Jacob Johnston died on Wednesday April 1, 2020 after a long illness. Duane was born July 29, 1944 in Gering, Nebraska to Leo S. and Lila (Norris)Johnston of Gering, Nebraska. Duane attended Gering schools graduating from Gering High School in 1962. He joined the Navy June 1962. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1965. On July 10th 1966 he married Loretta (Axt) Johnston at St. James Lutheran Church. He worked for Lockwood Corporation 21 years. They lived in Mitchell, Nebraska 15 years. In 1990 they moved to Modesto, California to be closer to their children. Duane worked for Tri Valley Grower for 11 years and Stanislaus Foods until is retirement in 2011. Duane moved back to Nebraska to be closer to his family. Duane lived in Omaha from 2014 until his death. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Loretta (Lori), daughter Dana (Frank) Medeiros, son Jason Johnston all of Omaha Nebraska. He has 3 grandchildren Aaron (Allyn) Medeiros of Turlock, California, Joshua (Katrina) Medeiros of Syracuse, Nebraska and Ashlee (John) Geppert of Omaha, Nebraska. Two great grandchildren Edison of Syracuse, Nebraska and Lyla of Turlock, California. He is survived by his sister Barbara Rice of Colorado Springs, Colorado and brother Clifford Johnston of Cheyenne, Wyoming. He was proceeded in death by his parents, brothers Robert and Leo Johnston and sisters Hannah Johnston, Mary Ellen Walter and Betty Metz. Cremation has taken place. Services to be held at a later date.
Tags
In Case You Missed It
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus case detected in Kimball County, state reports third death
-
Kimball County residents advised to stay at home, monitor for COVID-19 symptoms
-
Two more COVID-19 cases detected in the Panhandle
-
Scottsbluff man, four teens cited in pursuit
-
Health officials announce two more positive coronavirus cases in Kimball County
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.