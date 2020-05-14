Johnston, Thelma

Thelma Irene Johnston May 10, 2020 Thelma Irene Johnston, 88 passed away peacefully in her home in Lebanon Oregon, May 10th 2020 Surrounded by family. Daughter of Mildred Reynolds and George Matson. Irene, as she liked to be called, grew up and went to school in Bayard Ne. where she worked in the fields hoeing rows of beets. At the age of 17 she met and later married Clifford Prince. They eventually moved to Scottsbluff. Cliff and Irene have four daughters together. Linda Greene, Janet Smallman, Kathy Smallman and Susan Anderson. Irene worked at Ben Franklin for many years, then moved on to Woolworths and worked her way up to assistant manager. She loved making flower arrangements, crocheting, decorating her home, making jewelry and cooking. After moving to Lebanon, Oregon, Irene later married Steve Johnston, and the two of them enjoyed traveling the country and visiting family. Irene is survived by 4 daughters, 10 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter. Along with many step-children and step-grand children. Preceding her in death were her husband, parents, 1 brother, 2 sisters one grand-daughter and one great-grandson. Services are pending, she will be laid to rest in Lebanon Cemetery.
