Jolliffe, Elizabeth

Elizabeth Louise Jolliffe February 24, 2020 Elizabeth Louise "Lou" (Stephenson) Jolliffe, passed away February 24th, 2020. She was 86. Lou Jolliffe was born November 26, 1933 in Yankton, South Dakota. Her father, mother and older brother, Jim, moved to Peru, Nebraska when Lou was a small child. They later moved to Nebraska City, Nebraska where Lou made most of her childhood and high school memories. Lou attended Cottey College in Nevada, MO from 1951-1953. Occasionally the Wentworth Military Academy Cadets and the Cottey College students held dances together. She met her future husband, Richard "Dick" Jolliffe, at one of those dances. After Cottey, Lou finished her education at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, as did Dick. They dated and married after graduation. Dick entered the Army as a linguist and was stationed in Germany. When his tour was over, he, Lou and their son, Jeff, moved to California. Dick earned his mortuary degree there. They then moved to Colorado, where Lou taught Junior High English. Their second son, Jim, was born in Greeley, Colorado. Soon after, they moved to Scottsbluff, Nebraska where their third son, Pat, was born a couple years later. After settling into their new life, new friends invited Lou to join P.E.O. Lou hosted many gatherings for friends and family. She was an excellent cook and baker, spoiling her family and friends with delicious meals and sweets. She actively participated in PTA, Hospital Auxiliary, Eastern Star and the United Methodist Church. Lou was a great athlete as well, playing golf and tennis, snow skiing and fishing. She and her husband were also quite the dancers and bridge players. She spent summer vacations as a youngster with her parents and brother at Heart Lake and later with her own family at Ten Mile Lake in Minnesota. She moved from Scottsbluff to Tullahoma TN in May, 2018 to be near son Jim and daughter-in-law Liz. Lou was preceded in death by her father, Warren W. Stephenson; mother Gladys Louise Patterson; brother James Patterson Stephenson and husband Richard A. "Dick" Jolliffe. She is survived by her sons: Jeffrey, James (Elizabeth Clouse), Patrick (Jan Burnett); seven grandchildren: Rick (Bethany), Jennifer, Jami (Bill) Roth, Justin, Ben (Nicole), Megan and Anna; and eight great grandchildren: Joey, Jack, and Jaycee Jolliffe; Ricky Jolliffe; Liam and Pierce Roth; and Wyatt and Logan Jolliffe. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 at 10:00am at First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff followed by a luncheon reception in the church's Fellowship Hall. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the First United Methodist Church, 2002 4th Ave, Scottsbluff, Nebraska, 69361.
Tags
In Case You Missed It
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.