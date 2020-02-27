Jones, Carl

Carl Edward Jones February 24, 2020 Carl Edward Jones, 95, of Scottsbluff, passed away Feb 24, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. His funeral service will be held at 11am on Monday, March 2, 2020 at The Residency in Scottsbluff with Pastor Carl Garrison officiating. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Carl's honor be made in care of the First Church of God in Scottsbluff or to the Gideons International. Online condolences may be made by viewing Carl's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements. Carl was born August 28, 1924 in Scottsbluff to Roy Allen and Exie Eulla (Reed) Jones. He lived in Scottsbluff for his entire life. He attended Victory Hill School through tenth grade before graduating from Scottsbluff High School in 1943. Upon graduation, Carl worked as a sub rural carrier and window clerk for the United States Post Office, before starting his 40 plus year career as a State Farm insurance agent in 1945. Carl married his wife Donna (Richardson) Olson on June 21, 1954 and they were blessed to have shared over 65 years of marriage together at the time of his passing. Carl was a member of the First Church of God (Anderson, Indiana Affiliate) Board of Trustees for over 30 years. He was a former member of Scottsbluff Kiwanis and an active member of Gideons International. Carl loved to spread joy by entertaining everyone with jokes and stories. He left his friends and family with many special memories of laughter and love. Carl is survived by his wife Donna; son Michael Olson; daughter Kathy (Wayne) Trook; 8 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. His parents Roy and Exie Jones, and two brothers Don and Howard Jones all preceded him in death.
