Jording, Kurt

Kurt Allan Jording March 23, 2020 Kurt Allan Jording, 55 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 in an untimely traffic accident. Kurt was born January 23, 1965 in Bellevue, Nebraska. He spent his childhood traveling with his military family. He enjoyed playing sports in high school, once his family settled in Lincoln, Nebraska. He met the love of his life, Carmen in 1989 and they quickly married and started a family. His children and grandchildren were his joy. He was hard working and always quick to lend a hand. Undoubtedly, his true life passion was his marriage. Kurt and Carmen were inseparable. Kurt was everybody's "Tio", as he was cherished by so many nieces and nephews. Kurt has five grandchildren, whom he spoiled, wrestled with and chased after endlessly. They loved his Saturday morning pancakes and spending time together. He always had a cup of coffee in his hands, and had a witty comeback for everything. He will be remembered for his passion for classic rock, the Cornhuskers and the Green Bay Packers. He used his words sparingly, but powerfully and was an honorable leader for his family. He is survived by his mother Julia Jording of Lincoln, NE; his wife of 30 years, Maria Carmen Jording; children Kurt Gregory (Rachel) Jording, Alex Jording of Houston, TX, Caitlyn Jording and Nicholas Jording; grandchildren Amira, Vincent, Emil, Oliver and Raylan; siblings Kevin (Linda) Jording of Cheyenne, WY and Rebecca (Scott) Smith of Waverly, NE; mother-in-law Guadalupe Salazar; in-laws Javier (Carol) Salazar, Olga (Jeff) Tabor, Oscar Salazar, Hilda (Brett Warr) Salazar, Robert (Bobbie Jo) Salazar; many cherished nieces, nephews, family and friends who became like family. He was preceded in death by his father Kenneth Jording and father-in-law Adam Salazar. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
