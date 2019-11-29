Joseph Edward Warfield, 65, went to be with Jesus on November 16, 2019. He was born April 25, 1954 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to his parents, Jerry and Glema Warfield. He had three siblings, Jeff Warfield, Jay Warfield, and Jenny Haines. Joe was raised in Scottsbluff, Nebraska and graduated from Scottsbluff High School. He then moved to Oklahoma and graduated from Oklahoma Baptist University (Bison, go with Ka-rip!). He married his high school sweetheart, Angee Warfield, on June 19,1976. They had two children, Alicia Thompson and Brian Warfield. Joe always joked with his kids that it was “a great day for the race!” At the time it was...
Joseph Edward Warfield, 65, went to be with Jesus on November 16, 2019. He was born April 25, 1954 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to his parents, Jerry and Glema Warfield. He had three siblings, Jeff Warfield, Jay Warfield, and Jenny Haines. Joe was raised in Scottsbluff, Nebraska and graduated from Scottsbluff High School. He then moved to Oklahoma and graduated from Oklahoma Baptist University (Bison, go with Ka-rip!). He married his high school sweetheart, Angee Warfield, on June 19,1976. They had two children, Alicia Thompson and Brian Warfield. Joe always joked with his kids that it was “a great day for the race!” At the time it was the human race, but the saying stuck and was an ongoing joke when he later became “Speedster Joe”. Joe lost his first wife to cancer on January 6, 2001. He married Kathy Massey on January 30, 2016. He gained two step daughters, Robin Crain and Vanessa Massey.
Joe worked at Candid Color Systems for many years and enjoyed developing the Point of Sales system for Glamour Shots. He later moved to Mardel and served as the Information Technology Director there. He loved implementing new technology, and never released anything until it was perfect, or as they called it, “Joe done”. He thrived in his role as leader and mentor and always looked forward to his Friday afternoon lunch out with the guys. Joe loved his job and always spoke with fondness of working for a boss who believed in him and was more than just a boss, he was a dear friend. It gave him great delight when he later got to give his tips and tricks to his boss as a fellow runner. Most recently he served as a Project Manager for Hobby Lobby.
Joe was always involved in church and never missed a Sunday. Later in life he would always arrange his long runs on the weekend so that he could still be at church. He was a charter member of Eagle Heights Church and enjoyed singing in the choir. Most recently, he and his wife were members of Life.Church in Moore.
Joe loved his family and never missed the “Warfield Family Christmas” every year. He loved making memories and planning ways to have “family fun”. He loved becoming a granddad and enjoyed cheering on his grandchildren at all their events.
Joe began running in 2009 as a way to get in shape, but as with anything he did, he needed to be the very best. He ran his first full marathon at the Route 66 Tulsa Marathon in November 2010. He continued to improve his time, and his greatest accomplishment was qualifying for the Boston Marathon. He was always improving his stats so that he could qualify for the next year’s Boston race. He completed a total of 57 marathons. He was a member of the Marathon Maniacs and enjoyed running with the Southside Running Group and the Landrunners.
Joe is preceded in death by his first wife, Angee Warfield, and his parents, Jerry and Glema Warfield. He is survived by his wife Kathy Massey of the home, Children Alicia Thompson and grandchildren: Josiah, Esther, and Caleb; Brian Warfield, wife Misty and grandchildren: Noah, Carter, Harrison, and Jude; Robin Crain, husband Nick and granddaughter Jottie; and Vanessa Massey; Siblings Jeff Warfield, wife Sandra, Jay Warfield, wife Colleen, and Jenny Haines, husband John, and many loving nieces and nephews.
