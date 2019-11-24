Joyce Elaine (Higel) Hillman-Kortum 83, of Scottsbluff, went to her heavenly home November 20, 2019. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. A celebration of her life will be held on December 14, 2019 at 2pm at Calvary Lutheran Church with Father Mark Selvey officiating. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Joyce’s honor to St Francis Episcopal Church, Capstone, or donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made to www.dugankramer.com Dugan-Kramer Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Joyce was born on June 10, 1936 in Deshler Nebraska to Harry and Lola Higel. She graduated from Fairbury High School in 1954. Joyce had three loves in her life.
GOD
She has always been God’s greatest fan and that is how she lived her life. She loved to tell God’s story and shared that with many people through her Bible studies. She was very active at Calvary Lutheran Church and St Francis Episcopal Church in many ways.
FAMILY
She did everything growing up with her younger brother Allen Higel. On June 20, 1954 she married Kenneth Hillman in Fairbury Nebraska. They shared 40 years together. To this marriage was born three children Janine Hergenreder (Bob); Shari (Johnston)Copsey (Monty); and Terry Hillman (Cindy). Six grandchildren Ryan Hergenreder (Shawn), Trevor Hergenreder (Liz); Meggan Rice (Garrett), Stephanie Eardley (Duke); Brian and Brad Johnston. 11 great grandchildren Malaya Osuba-Brown, Noah, Joshua and Emma Hergenreder; Carter and Tanner Hergenreder; Hollen, Hobbs and baby to come Rice; Decker and Dean Eardley; and one great great grandchild Mason. She was a stay at home mom for many years. She played an active role in her grandchildren’s live’s and loved playing with her great grandchildren.
She married Judge Alfred Kortum, on November 23, 2001 in Scottsbluff Nebraska. This marriage brought another two children to her family; Phillip Kortum (Rebecca) and Sara Kortum Jones (Frank); eight grandchildren Alexander, Maxwell, Zachary, Kate, Elizabeth and Maggie Kortum; Kylie and Ian Jones.
COMMUNITY
Her love for her community is very evident in the positions she held and as a result of what she accomplished in those positions. She started her career with Chester B Brown Bean Company, Executive Director Platte Valley Council of Camp Fire, Executive Director Scottsbluff-Gering United Way, Executive Vice President Scottsbluff-Gering United Chamber of Commerce, and served two, four year terms as State Senator of the 48th District. She served in so many other ways that had an impact on many people. She was voted Scottsbluff Citizen of the year in 1995. She had a very special ability to talk to and listen to people. She lived in Western Nebraska for 55 years.
Joyce is survived by her family, brother Allen Higel (Betty), numerous nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Joyce was proceeded in death by her parents, husbands Kenneth Hillman and Judge Alfred Kortum, son in law Allan Johnston, and sister in law Sally Higel.
She was the matriarch of her family, and although she will be greatly missed, her legacy will live on.
James Clyde Briggs
James Clyde Briggs passed away Nov. 15, 2019.
On June 6, 1931, Jim was born to Bessie and J. Claude Briggs in Holyoke, Colorado. He attended and graduated in 1949 from the Phillips County Schools. 1950 to 1954 Jim was enlisted in the United States Navy. During the Korean War Jim served with the U. S. Marine Corps as a Navy Corpsman and Honorable Discharged as HM2. Jim received a Commendation for Action of saving the life of a Marine. Later he served in the Nebraska and Wyoming National Guard.
Using his GI Bill Jim attended Trinidad State Jr. College earning his Associate of Arts Degree and played on the school football team. He went on to Colorado State College (now UNC) earning Bachelor of Arts degree in Secondary Education and Master of Arts in Education Administration. He also earned a
Professional Education Administration Specialists from the University of Wyoming. After graduation in 1958 a variety of jobs, railroad brakeman, cement finisher, roustabout and pumper in the oilfields, sustained him until his teaching career began.
In September 1960, Mr. Briggs began his passion of teaching and coaching in Weldona CO on to Oshkosh NE then Johnstown CO (Roosevelt HS). In 1969 a move to Harrisburg NE changed many students’ and teachers’ educational lives as he became Principal of Banner County High School. This influence continued at Pine Bluffs WY High School Principal and Assistant Superintendent and where his 5 children graduated. He continued being the Principal of high schools at Dubois WY, Ganado AZ, Rock Point AZ, and Pinon AZ until his retirement in 1992. The schools and Mr. Briggs received numerous accolades in education achievement. During his life, Jim was active in many organizations: National Association of Secondary Principals, Korean War Veteran Association, VFW, American Legion, Elks, Moose, and Eagles Lodges and Lions Club. He enjoyed playing poker, card games, reading, traveling, and most of all spending time with family.
On January 11, 1959 James married Beverly Lane Hotaling in Ault CO. Following in their father’s footsteps four of their children became teachers and the fifth served in the Navy. Dad was proud and loved his kids dearly. The 11 grandchildren brought the biggest smiles on his face and the addition of three great-grandchildren created a joy beyond words.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, older sister, Betty McConnell, younger brothers, Willard and Robert Briggs. He is survived by his younger sister, Martha Maxine Stegall (Keith), wife Beverly, children, Patricia Ann Briggs-Yazzie (Jonas), James Roland (Stephanie), Michael Lane (Peggy) Martha Virginia
Bridge (Rick), and Robert John Chad and Sister-in-Law Gay Beth (Moore) Briggs.
In lieu of flowers if you choose to make a gift in memory of Jim, the family requests you make a memorial gift to the: Honor the Teacher Scholarship, In Memory of Jim Briggs, C/O The University of Wyoming Foundation, 222 South 22nd St., Laramie, WY 82070. He would be honored that your generosity would continue to pay forward the Blessing of Teaching.
