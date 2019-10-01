Joyce Elaine (Hiner) Jennings, 67, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family, on Sept. 27, 2019 in Berthoud, Colorado. Graveside funeral services were held at Rose Hill Cemetery on Commerce City, Colorado. She was laid to rest late next to her late husband, Michael Jennings.
Joyce was born Aug. 24, 1952 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to George and Ruth (Zweibel) Hiner. She attended school in Scottsbluff and graduated from high school in 1970. She received her degree as a Nuclear Medicine Technician in the 1980s and worked at Greeley Hospital and Boulder Clinics until her retirement.
She married Michael Jennings in 1990 and they made their home on a beautiful small acreage outside of Berthoud, Colorado. Together the raised their only daughter, Alexius.
Joyce loved caring for her patients, but her family was everything to her. All her thoughts and prayers were for them to have their dreams come true. Making a beautiful, loving home for them and her passion for her faith were what fulfilled her. Her family and friends also remember her for her intellect, curiosity, sense of humor, clever turn of phrase, generosity, kindness and a truly authentic sense of style.
She leaves to her cherish memory: her daughter Alexius (Colton) Burton of Berthoud, Colorado, her Siblings: Travis (Sue) Hiner of Scottsbluff, Georgia (Richard) Mierop of Calienta, California, and Mary (Jim) Mai of Bayard, and her grandchildren: Taelor and Eliana Burton, who were her pride and joy, along with a nephew, nieces, and grandnieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Jennings; her parents, George and Ruth Hiner; her in-laws Robert and Beulah Jennings; and her sister-in-law, Kathy (Kuxhausen) Hiner.
