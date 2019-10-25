Joyce Jodeen Rupp, 80 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center.
Her memorial graveside will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Al Wilson officiating. At her request, cremation has taken place. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Joyce was born on August 25, 1939 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Dave and Mary (Starkel) Rupp. She was a member of the Chuckwagon Church.
Survivors include her sons Ronald (Dorothy) Miller and Kevin Miller, daughters Pamela LaShelle and Brenda Keller; grandchildren Ronald Miller III, Melisa Barrick, Ashley and Carissa Miller, Hailey and Jordan LaShalle, Paige Money and Josh Keller; brothers Ron and Jerry and sister Sandy numerous great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents and brother Harold Rupp.
