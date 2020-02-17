Julie Lee Barthel
February 16, 2020
Julie Lee Barthel, 56, passed away, at home, peacefully in her sleep, Sunday, February 16, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 21, at the Colyer Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jeff Wayland officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley View Cemetery in Torrington. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you instead make a donation to Waggin' Tails Animal Shelter in Julie's name. Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer Funeral Home and friends may leave their condolences to the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com .
Julie was born December 22, 1963, in Torrington, Wyoming the daughter of Richard LeRoy and Patricia Ann (Burkard) Barthel. She grew up in Torrington and graduated Torrington High School in 1982. Julie resided in Torrington her entire life. After graduation, Julie worked as a manager of the 7-11 for 19 years. She then went on to work at Wal-Mart for 17 years. Julie was a very private person yet was great at reaching out to others and was truly good at customer service. She loved gambling trips to Deadwood and Black Hawk and she was an avid word search puzzle player. Julie loved her cats; Tom, Boots and Jasmin.
Julie is survived by her mother Pat of Torrington; sister Terri (Fernando) Munoz of Cheyenne; brother Gary (Ginger) Barthel of Torrington; Nieces, Melysa (Dustin) Johnson of Hickman, NE and Jessica (Trent) Gladson of Torrington; step nephews, Michael (Sarah) Munoz of Fort Riley, KS and Fernando Munoz III of Cheyenne; step niece Mandy (Matt) Eldridge of Fort Collins, CO; numerous great nieces and nephews, cousins and aunts and uncles.
Preceding her in death were her grandparents; her father Richard; her nephew Geremy Barthel and numerous aunts and uncles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.