Memorial services for KAREN JEANNE DERR, 66, will be held at 1:30pm Saturday, November 16, 2019 at First Baptist Church with Pastor Brian Keithline officiating. Karen died November 12, 2019 at Davis Hospice in Cheyenne, Wyoming after a nineteen year courageous battle with cancer. Cremation has taken place and her ashes will be buried in Valley View Cemetery in the spring of 2020. Memorials may be given to First Baptist Church for the air conditioning fund. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.
Karen was born January 18, 1953 in Torrington, Wyoming the daughter of Kenneth and Norma (Eaton) Brooks. She graduated from Torrington High School in 1971. Upon graduation she enlisted in the US Army and returned to Torrington in 1989. Karen married Leroy Derr in July 1991. She worked at the family owned Valley Mercantile Furniture store that was later known as D&B Furniture until she retired in December of 2015. She was very competitive in all the sports she participated in. Karen’s life was blessed with amazing lifelong friends from softball, bowling and golf. Anyone who knew Karen loved her will to live, her sarcastic nature and her fun loving spirit.
Karen enjoyed golfing, bowling, spending time with family and friends, watching football, and fishing. She was a member of the Elks, the American Legion, the Moose, the First Baptist Church and the Cottonwood Country Club where she served in many offices.
Karen is survived by her son Boyd (Shanna) Derr of Torrington; a brother Ron (Kris) Brooks of Torrington; a step-son Tom Derr of Rawlins, Wyoming; a nephew Nick (Hillary) Walrath and nieces Aven and Susie Walrath all of Green River, Wyoming; and a step-granddaughter K’cee Derr of Rawlins. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband Leroy Derr
