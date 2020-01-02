Karen Lavonne Lisec, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 20, 2019, in Ocala, Florida, at the age of 77.
Karen is survived by her loving husband, Garry; children, Scott Lisec of Dunnellon, Florida, and Dawn Hertzig of Wake Forest, North Carolina, and their spouses Vikki Lisec and Paul Hertzig; grandchildren, Kendra Lisec of Raleigh, North Carolina, Isaiah Hertzig of Henrico, Virginia, Jarred Lisec of Raleigh, North Carolina, Isabella Hertzig and Ilaina Hertzig of Wake Forest, North Carolina.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Frieda Schwab, brother Larry Duane Schwab and infant brother Wayne Edwin Schwab.
Karen was born on August 12, 1942, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, the daughter of Edward and Frieda (Haun) Schwab. She attended Fairview 50 school through the eighth grade and graduated from Minatare High School in 1960 where she was a cheerleader and homecoming queen.
After graduating, Karen began her career in banking and accounting. In 1962, she married Garry Lisec. Together, they raised their children, Scott and Dawn, while graciously moving around the country for Garry’s career. Karen made many lifelong friends in the numerous places they lived. She continued to work in the accounting industry until retirement in North Carolina.
In retirement, Karen became an international traveler, making even more friends from around the world. She was also an avid bridge player and
instructor. Beyond all else, Karen, affectionately known as Precious Grandma, was an active and involved grandmother, enjoying all her grandchildren’s functions, activities and events. Karen is remembered by all for her vivacious personality and quick wit. She will be missed dearly.
Those who wish to gather in memory of Karen are invited to celebrate her life with her family at 3:00 at Stone Creek Golf Club in Ocala, Florida, on January 11, 2020 and in Raleigh, North Carolina on January 18, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Hospice of Marion County Legacy House, checks can be made out to Legacy House with a note ‘IN MEMORY OF KAREN LISEC’ and sent to 9505 SW 110th Street, Ocala, FL 34481.
